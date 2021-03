Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 06:12 Hits: 5

Twenty pupils have lost a parent to Covid-19 in a single school on the outskirts of Paris, underscoring the health emergency in the French capital’s neglected suburbs and piling pressure on a government that has taken pride in keeping schools open at all cost.

