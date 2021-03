Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 15:39 Hits: 2

Today, it seems to be an article of faith among US policymakers and many economists that the world’s appetite for dollar debt is virtually insatiable. But a modernization of China’s exchange-rate arrangements could deal the dollar’s status a painful blow.



