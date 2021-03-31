Rep. Matt Gaetz under federal investigation for possible sex trafficking

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 02:29 Hits: 5

It's bombshell after bombshell in the Trump Republican era, but this one is a stunner. The New York Times reports that Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a vitriolic Trump loyalist, is "being investigated by the Justice Department" over a possible sexual relationship with a 17-year-old that may have included paying "for her to travel with him." The investigation was reportedly opened late last year under Trump-appointed Attorney General William Barr, and "some" Trump-appointed officials had been informed of the investigation.

Gaetz is being investigated as part of a broader sex trafficking investigation of Florida politico Joel Greenberg, who has already been indicted for child sex trafficking and other charges.

Earlier today Gaetz had indicated that he might not run for reelection to his congressional seat, instead possibly taking a position at conspiracy outlet Newsmax. Newsmax and other conservative outlets have promoted "QAnon"-based conspiracy claims of a worldwide sex trafficking ring controlled by Donald Trump's personal enemies.

