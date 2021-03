Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 09:25 Hits: 6

Dubbed the "Terminator," the former militia leader appealed the ICC's 30-year prison sentence. The court convicted him in 2019 of committing crimes against humanity in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/icc-to-rule-on-appeal-by-congo-warlord-bosco-ntaganda/a-57047460?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf