Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 09:08 Hits: 6

The International Criminal Court will rule on Wednesday whether to uphold the acquittal of Ivory Coast's former president Laurent Gbagbo, the first head of state to stand trial at the tribunal.

