Thousands of Myanmar Refugees Escape to India and Thailand

Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Thousands of refugees from Myanmar have been denied entry to India and Thailand after the Military Junta carried out several airstrikes over the weekend, forcibly displacing hundreds of families.

Human rights activists reported that at least 300 tried to cross the border towards India on Saturday but were returned by security forces. On the same day, it is estimated that 110 people died during the protests against the February 1 coup, the deadliest figure in 24 hours thus far.

Ei Tu Hta IDP camp, Karen State:



• As Terrorists (#Myanmar military) have been carried out air strikes in KNU-controlled area, thousands of IDPs fled to Thailand on Mar 28 but 2000+ pushed back to killing field by Thai authorities today at 5pm. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmarpic.twitter.com/O7A4MIV7nV March 29, 2021

According to the founder of Free Burma Rangers, David Eubank, 2,009 people were forced to go back to the Ee Thu Hta displacement camp on the Myanmar side of the border with Thailand.

However, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said earlier that his government is willing to accept Myanmar's refugees, and it rejects the undergoing police brutality. "There is probably no one to support the use of violence against the people," the official said.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Ethnic armed group protects demonstrators in Myanmar as tensions intensify all over the country and the police uses teargas to disperse protests against the military government. pic.twitter.com/v3fpeZnGaw March 9, 2021

