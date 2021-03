Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 01:04 Hits: 6

BRUSSELS: Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday (Mar 30) backed an idea to create an international treaty that would help the world deal with future health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic now ravaging the globe. The idea of such a treaty, which would ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-pandemic-treaty-world-health-organization-14521490