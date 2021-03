Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 02:35 Hits: 10

More than 500 people have been killed in the Myanmar junta's brutal crackdown on protests against its coup to oust civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a local monitoring group said Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210330-death-toll-from-myanmar-junta-s-crackdown-on-protests-passes-500