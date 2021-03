Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 03:38 Hits: 9

Chinese leaders endorsed a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system Tuesday, slashing its number of directly elected seats and ensuring a majority of the city's lawmakers will be selected by a reliably pro-Beijing committee.

