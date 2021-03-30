News Roundup: Eviction moratorium extended; Biden shores up DACA; insurrection probes continue

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 02:30 Hits: 12

In today's news: Biden makes a move to protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the Centers for Disease Control extended the federal moratorium on evictions during the pandemic, and still more evidence shows organizers of the Jan. 6 insurrection did indeed intend to overthrow the government. Here's what you may have missed. Oh, and that boat? Not stuck anymore.

• Eviction is a public health threat during COVID-19, CDC says in extending eviction moratorium

• Biden admin announces new rule to protect DACA program as Republican-led court challenge continues

• Oath Keepers, Proud Boys spun a web of conspiracy leading to Jan. 6 insurrection, filings show

• Opening arguments begin in a trial that will tell us a lot about justice in the U.S.

From the community:

• Vaccine stops brain tumor growth in humans: We're beginning to exploit the Achilles' heel of cancer

• Sadly, Tina Turner Is Very Ill. And She Has Come Back To America For The Last Time...To Say Goodbye.

