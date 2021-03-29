Biden's pandemic, economic approval ratings are soaring

Category: World Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 18:00 Hits: 6

President Joe Biden's approval ratings are soaring on what remains the top issue for a plurality of Americans, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll. The survey found 72% of Americans approve of Biden's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, a 4-point improvement from earlier this month before Democrats passed the $1.9 trillion rescue plan. Just 28% of respondents said they disapproved of Biden's pandemic handling—an astoundingly low amount of opposition in these polarized times.

Biden also gets fully 75% approval on distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines. As ABC notes, about 35% of adults nationally have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine and, last week, Biden pledged to administer 200 million doses within his first 100 days, doubling his original goal at the outset of his presidency. Even a majority of Republicans, 53%, now approve of how Biden is handling vaccine distribution.

Biden's high marks on the pandemic also appear to be translating to high marks on the economic recovery as well, with 60% of respondents approving of it. Between the pandemic and the economic recovery, Biden is earning strong support among both Democrats and Independents. Here's the breakdown:

Where Biden is underwater at the moment is on his handling of gun violence (42% approve, 57% disapprove) and the surge of migrant children at the border (41% approve, 57% disapprove).

But in terms of the issues that remain most important for most Americans at present—the pandemic and the economy—President Biden is meeting the moment. Biden and his White House will now pivot to passing a massive infrastructure bill that could revolutionize the country’s economy for the 21st century.

