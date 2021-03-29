Robin D.G. Kelley on Derek Chauvin Murder Trial, Reparations in Evanston Cornel West Tenure Fight

Category: World Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 12:50 Hits: 5

As opening statements begin in Minneapolis for the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, we speak with UCLA historian and author Robin D.G. Kelley, who says a guilty verdict alone would not represent justice for George Floyd. “The real victory would be to end policing as we know it, to end qualified immunity, to end the conditions that enabled Derek Chauvin to take George Floyd’s life and his colleagues to kind of stand there and watch,” says Kelley.

