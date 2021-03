Category: World Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 03:49 Hits: 10

The Ever Given has been "partially refloated" in what appears to be a first step to dislodging it from the Suez Canal. The container ship has been blocking the canal for nearly a week, holding up billions in trade.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ever-given-ship-successfully-refloated-in-suez-canal/a-57034974?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf