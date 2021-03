Category: World Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 09:12 Hits: 8

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The best method or approach to tackling the spread of Covid-19 infection in the community is to ensure that the community itself steps up efforts in playing the role of frontliners, says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/29/muhyiddin-community-must-play-role-as-frontliners-to-tackle-covid-19