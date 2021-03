Category: World Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 03:01 Hits: 9

SUEZ, Egypt: Egyptian authorities decided Sunday (Mar 28) that more tugboats will be needed to free a mammoth container ship blocking the Suez Canal, a shipping agency said, dashing earlier hopes that the vital global trade route could be clear by the end of the weekend. The MV Ever Given, longer ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/megaship-still-stuck-in-suez-canal-as-new-refloating-attempt-14510790