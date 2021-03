Category: World Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 04:10 Hits: 9

CANBERRA: Two Australian ministers were demoted from top Cabinet posts on Monday (Mar 29) as the ruling conservative party tried to draw a line under dual rape scandals that have convulsed national politics. Linda Reynolds was removed as defence minister and Christian Porter as attorney-general ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-rape-scandals-cabinet-ministers-demoted-14515566