Category: World Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 05:38 Hits: 11

The head of the trauma and orthopedics department at the Russian hospital where opposition politician Aleksei Navalny was treated for poisoning last summer has died, according to a Russian newspaper.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-navalny-omsk-another-doctor-dies/31174637.html