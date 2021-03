Category: World Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 08:04 Hits: 8

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged caution as stay-at-home orders and other lockdown measures are lifted. Non-essential shops and services, and outdoor dining, should resume later in April.

