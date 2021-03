Category: World Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 08:44 Hits: 8

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah called on the people to work together in playing their roles to protect themselves and society as a whole through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme. Read full story

