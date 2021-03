Category: World Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 06:14 Hits: 7

A new factory in Abu Dhabi will start manufacturing a COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm later this year under a joint venture between Sinopharm and Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42 (G42).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccine-sinopharm-abu-dhabi-china-14516150