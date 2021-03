Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021 15:39 Hits: 8

A report that German submarines are navigating the globe with Russian hardware has sparked security concerns. The newspaper Bild claims that the equipment is "open" to cyber sabotage and even "full loss of operability."

