Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021 14:37 Hits: 8

IPOH: A mother wielding a parang tried to stop National Anti-Drugs Agency officers from arresting her two sons in Batu Kurau, about 97km from here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/28/parang-wielding-mother-tries-to-stop-sons039-arrests-for-drug-abuse