Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021 00:15 Hits: 2

Jihadis have seized a town and also allegedly attacked a convoy of fleeing civilians, including foreign workers, as fighting continued in the gas-rich region.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mozambique-militants-seize-town-total-halts-lng-operations/a-57028784?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf