In an interview with FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman, Afghanistan's Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah speaks about the upcoming peace talks with the Taliban to be held in Turkey in April. He expresses hope for "significant progress".

