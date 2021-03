Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021 05:04 Hits: 2

Defence chiefs from a dozen countries on Sunday jointly condemned the bloodbath in Myanmar a day earlier, when at least 90 people – including several children – were killed after security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters.

