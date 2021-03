Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021 01:38 Hits: 2

SYDNEY: Australia's Queensland state reported one new coronavirus case on Sunday (Mar 28) linked to the highly contagious B117 UK mutant strain, but officials said a wider lockdown was not yet needed yet. The newly diagnosed man is a close contact of the first case in an emerging cluster, a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-australia-queensland-cluster-grows-14509316