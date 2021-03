Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 March 2021 15:41 Hits: 1

Police in Belarus detained nearly 200 people and cordoned off streets in the capital, Minsk, to prevent fresh protests on March 27, as the opposition vowed to breathe new life into the pro-democracy movement after braving months of repression.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-protests-minsk-lukashenka-police-detentions/31172743.html