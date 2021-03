Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021 08:11 Hits: 6

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun, warned that the country still finds itself "in the most dangerous phase of the pandemic."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-merkel-aide-warns-of-vaccine-resistant-mutations/a-57029027?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf