Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021 09:11 Hits: 7

Suicide bombers have struck outside a Catholic church in the Indonesian city of Makassar on Palm Sunday, injuring more than a dozen people.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/indonesia-several-injured-in-church-suicide-bombing/a-57029105?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf