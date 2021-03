Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021 10:08 Hits: 5

Nations including Germany and the US jointly decried the military violence which resulted in over 100 deaths in one day. Protesters have returned to the streets of Yangon and Mandalay in further defiance of the junta.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/myanmar-defense-chiefs-from-12-countries-condemn-protest-deaths/a-57030553?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf