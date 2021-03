Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021 06:09 Hits: 7

Two suspected suicide bombers blew themselves up outside a Catholic church in the Indonesian city of Makassar on Sunday, wounding fourteen people on the first day of the Easter Holy Week, the country's national police said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210328-suspected-suicide-bombing-targets-indonesian-catholic-church-on-palm-sunday