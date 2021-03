Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021 06:17 Hits: 7

SYDNEY: Australian broadcaster Nine Entertainment was unable to air its Sunday (Mar 28) news bulletin from its Sydney headquarters due to "technical difficulties" which a source with knowledge of the matter blamed on a suspected cyber attack. Nine's Weekend Today show which runs from 7am to 1pm ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-nine-entertainment-network-suspected-cyber-attack-14510194