Category: World Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 09:27 Hits: 0

Neglected in today's debates about automation and the future of work is any consideration of principal-agent dynamics in the settings most open to technological interventions. Although a crude economic calculus almost always points toward more and more automation, the real world is never as simple as that.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/understanding-automation-as-principal-agent-problem-by-sami-mahroum-2021-03