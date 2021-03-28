Were the last 12 months a 'lost year' for you because of the pandemic?

Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021 00:00 Hits: 7

The DKonversation: Something to talk about

Today’s question:

Were the last 12 months a “Lost Year” because of the pandemic?

It’s been a year since pandemic closings turned the world upside down and everything about our lives changed.

Students from kindergarten to graduate school were suddenly taking classes at home. Lots of office jobs became telecommutes. Live music venues from the smallest coffeehouses to the largest concert arenas were closed. Live theatrical performances were cancelled from community playhouses to Broadway. Bars, restaurants, and other social hangouts shut down. Weddings, funerals, graduations and other public gatherings were made much smaller, or happened over Zoom, or didn’t happen at all. Even professional sports went off the air for awhile.

Not everyone had extra hours to fill. Delivery jobs and ride-sharing services worked overtime. First responders, medical professionals, and other front-line workers pushed themselves into a state of exhaustion.

Most of the rest of us found ourselves with extra time on our hands this past year.

Were you able to do anything special with the hours that used to be spent commuting, playing group sports, going to parties, singing in choirs, participating in community activities, and visiting family and friends in person?

Or was the last year a run on the Jetsons’ treadmill, with constant adjustments to changing school schedules, juggling grocery and package deliveries between Zoom calls, frustrating experiences learning new technology for working from home or communicating with the government, or a weary dreary sameness—until you couldn’t remember the days of the week and every box on the calendar became Blursday?

If you had told me in March of 2020 I would have an entire year of working from home, I would have made big exciting plans for how to use the time: clearing out boxes in the junk closet(s!), donating old books and clothes, completing long-dormant writing projects, luxuriating in books both on tape and on paper, and contacting old friends by phone and by actual snail mail letters (with stamps and everything)!

But nothing like that happened.

For me, the last 12 months feel like a “lost year”: time that slipped through my fingers without clear memories or a sense of direction or concrete accomplishments of any kind. When I look back I can’t believe I didn’t do more with all of that time.

I admit to being envious of people who made lemonade out of a year of lemons. They learned how to bake bread and cakes and pies from scratch. They bought exercise equipment and started intense home fitness regimens. They learned how to knit, crochet, embroider, or sew. They explored creative avenues such as painting or pottery. They started meditation practices or yoga. They filled personal journals and coloring books. They watched online lectures for fun, or took online classes for career advancement.

Does any of that describe you?

I did do one good thing, although I started it before the pandemic: I had a streak on a language app and managed to stay with it. From just a five-minute minimum commitment (some nights I do more), I picked up enough vocabulary to understand simple newspaper articles in French. People speaking at normal speed still leave me in the dust, and I’m hesitant about speaking, but I’ll be able to communicate a little better in hotels, restaurants, and shops if I ever visit French Canadian cities again.

