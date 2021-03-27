This Muslim Women’s Day, let's celebrate America's trailblazing Muslim women

Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 March 2021 14:00 Hits: 6

The last few years have seen a number of firsts and achievements for the Muslim American community, however, that doesn’t take away from the discrimination and Islamophobia the community has faced. While Muslim Americans are breaking barriers nationwide, Muslims are still subject to consistent violence, both verbally and physically. Multiple studies of FBI hate crime statistics have found an increase in hate crimes and assaults based on religion since Sept. 11 in 2001. Muslims in particular and those who “look like them” have been increasingly targeted since that tragic day.

This is in part due to the stereotypical portrayals of Muslims in the media and xenophobic language used by people like Donald Trump. Muslim women in particular are often targeted due to their appearance, specifically if they wear the hijab. Data compiled from the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding found that Muslim women were more likely than Muslim men to both report and face discrimination.

But Muslim women don’t just encompass the women you see on the screen, they come from all ethnicities and backgrounds. To break the negative and weak portrayal of Muslim women in Hollywood and grossly embedded in the mind of Americans, Muslim Women's Day was created to reclaim that narrative.

In 2016, Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, founder of MuslimGirl.com, declared March 27 Muslim Women’s Day. The day not only supports Muslim women but celebrates their accomplishments, which are often excluded or not highlighted in mainstream media. "In the current climate, Muslim women are rarely given the space to be heard above all the noise," Al-Khatahtbeh wrote in a tweet.

Muslim women are a true force; they not only continue to challenge stereotypes but have been leading communities in efforts not only against Islamophobia, anti-Blackness, and misogynist attitudes, but many have been front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Muslim women are diverse, independent, empowered, and most importantly, will not be silenced. Join us as we celebrate Muslim women and their resilience. Here’s a list of some trailblazing Muslim women who have broken the glass ceiling in various fields.

Maryam Mirzakhani

Maryam Mirzakhani is the first Muslim woman to receive a Nobel prize in complex geometry and dynamic systems. Born and raised in Iran, Mirzakhani moved to America to continue her education at Harvard University—she then furthered her career as a mathematics professor at Stanford University.

The late Maryam Mirzakhani became a national icon in Iran after winning the Fields Medal back in 2014, the first woman & first Iranian to win. A new documentary Secrets of the Surface tells her story, and I spoke with Maryam’s lifelong friend Roya Beheshti about Maryam’s legacy. pic.twitter.com/VPFq4gWVwi March 19, 2021

Ruqsana Begum

According to Sky News, English professional boxer Ruqsana Begum is the only Muslim woman who is a champion in her sport. Not only is she a trailblazer and first in her sport, but she also has a history in martial arts and sells her own hijabs made for sports—Begum told Highsnobiety she began selling them before hijabs for sports became popular by Nike. Begum is also well-known for her mental health advocacy; she has been open about her own journey and obstacles she has faced as a Muslim woman in combat sports.

???????????????????????????? ???????????????????? In 2018 she made the switch to professional boxing and believes she can become a world champion in that discipline too, once the pandemic subsides enough to allow her to return to competition. https://t.co/HrhRzDrsTn@RuqsanaBegum March 23, 2021

Ibtihaj Muhammad

Ibtihaj Muhammad made history in 2016 as the first American woman to wear a hijab while competing for the United States. Muhammad, who competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics, won a bronze medal in the women's fencing team’s sabre event.

.@IbtihajMuhammad. Olympic medalist. Author. Shero. Undoubtedly a catalyst for change within the world of athletics and beyond. #WomensHistoryMonthpic.twitter.com/9B26c2SN1h March 18, 2021

Ilhan Omar

Born in Somalia, Ilhan Omar immigrated to the U.S. as a Somalian refugee when she was 12 years old. With her victory in Minnesota in 2016, she made history as the first Somali-American Muslim woman to be elected to a state legislature. Omar now serves as the U.S. representative for Minnesota's 5th congressional district.

Trailblazing State Rep. Ilhan Omar wins DFL race for 5th Congressional District https://t.co/0zoxvse9cHpic.twitter.com/YTtuwyeA3Z August 15, 2018

Rashida Tlaib

Ilhan Omar wasn’t the only Muslim woman to be elected into the House in 2018. Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian-American, shared the title with Omar as the first Muslim woman to be sworn into Congress in 2019. Tlaib serves as the U.S. representative for Michigan's 13th congressional district.

Celebrating trailblazing women.@RashidaTlaib is the first Palestinian-American woman to be elected to Congress and simultaneously one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, along with Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.#WomensHistoryMonthpic.twitter.com/E9TtlX0ah9 March 18, 2021

Mauree Turner

Mauree Nivek Rajah Salima Turner, known as Mauree Turner, made history as not only the first Muslim person elected to Oklahoma state’s legislature but one of the first nonbinary state lawmakers in the country. According to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, Turner is the first openly nonbinary person elected to a state legislature and one of five openly LGBTQ elected officials currently serving in Oklahoma.

“I don't want a seat at the table … I’m fighting to build a new table.” Mauree Turner recently became Oklahoma’s first Muslim lawmaker and one of the first openly nonbinary state lawmakers in the U.S.: https://t.co/AxBq0Twc1Fpic.twitter.com/XpGSiV8LwO November 10, 2020

Note: This list is not even close to exhaustive—there are so many other Muslim women who should be celebrated, many of whom may not be well-known. Additionally, of course, all women should be celebrated and I welcome you to do so, but until we reach equality for all, days like this are important to highlight minority communities who may not otherwise have days to celebrate their success or have an opportunity to hold the mic.

