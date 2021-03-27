'Is this patriot enough?' Asian American elected official reveals battle scars to prove his loyalty

Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 March 2021 18:00 Hits: 7

Because some Americans just can’t stop being awful long enough for us to digest the last awful thing, the media spin cycle seems to have largely washed away the March 16 Atlanta-area shootings that claimed the lives of eight people, including six women of Asian descent.

The massacre further highlighted the kind of abuse—physical and verbal—that’s proliferated in the wake of the novel coronavirus’ emergence, which a certain ocher ogre used to stir up even more hatred and division, in part by calling COVID-19 the “China virus” or the “kung flu,” and scapegoating China to distract from his own rank incompetence.

Well, enough is enough, and at least one Asian American elected official, a long-serving veteran, is using this teachable moment to deliver a scorching lesson about true patriotism.

Watch. Listen.

Transcript:

“I’m 69 years old, and I’m going to show you what patriotism, the questions about patriotism, looks like. Here is my proof. This is sustained through my service in the U.S. military. Now is this patriot enough? I’m not ashamed to walk around anymore. Before I was inhibited, people looked at me strange. And they question my loyalty to this country; I don’t look American enough. Now, the last I read the U.S. Constitution is ‘we the people.’ We are all the same, we are equal. Not this ‘you are more superior, you are not.’”

Wong came to the U.S. in the ‘60s and has experienced anti-Asian racism ever since. Wong told FOX19 in Cincinnati that he was once beaten up in Chicago “for being Asian.”

“That put me in the hospital,” Wong, a member of the West Chester, Ohio board of trustees, told the station. “That was my first experience.” But the discrimination didn’t end there.

FOX 19: "Walk out grocery store. Father with a kid and little boy would go like this—" Wong pulled his eyelids back towards his temples "—to me. I just went, 'hahaha, it's just a kid.' But there is more to that. He learned it from somebody. "Then, while campaigning as an elected official, Wong says people would come up and tell him he didn't look American enough. "When someone comes up and says that to me, it's like a stab in my heart," he said. Hence the exercise at the town hall Tuesday, just days after the string of spa shootings in Atlanta that left eight people, many of them Asian women, dead. Yes, this was a grand—and in many ways, intimate—gesture, and we all need to ask ourselves why Wong deemed it necessary, and what we can do about it. Of course, you don't need to have served in the military to be a "real" American, and it's shameful that anyone needs to disrobe to prove his or her loyalty. But that's where we are. And it's beyond sad.

