Africa's Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Near 4.155 Mln: Africa CDC

Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 March 2021 01:20 Hits: 12

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,154,938 as of Friday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 111,318. At the same time, 3,723,621 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

32 countries in Africa have begun vaccinating high-risk population groups against #COVID through #COVAX-funded vaccines & bilateral deals.



����������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������



More info: https://t.co/WI2la940uppic.twitter.com/NhhEYnTShj March 26, 2021

According to the Africa CDC, South Africa has lost 52,535 lives to COVID-19, the most among African countries, followed by Egypt, at 11,768, and Morocco, at 8,788.

Southern Africa is the most affected region in confirmed cases, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions.

Central Africa is the least affected African region in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Five countries account for about 65 percent of all cases reported in Africa. These five African countries are South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia.

According to the Africa CDC, the African continent accounts for 4.1 percent of total COVID-19 cases reported globally.

The Africa CDC said deaths related to COVID-19 in Africa account for about 4 percent of the global toll on Thursday.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Africas-Confirmed-COVID-19-Cases-Near-4.155-Mln-Africa-CDC-20210326-0026.html