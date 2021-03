Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 March 2021 06:34 Hits: 9

Myanmar security forces killed at least 14 protestors on Saturday, witnesses said, in a violent crackdown on demonstrations across the country as the military regime staged a major show of force for its annual Armed Forces parade.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210327-myanmar-protests-as-coup-leader-pledges-to-hold-a-free-and-fair-election