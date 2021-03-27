The Suez Canal crisis sparked truly hilarious memes, but also, you might want to buy toilet paper

Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 March 2021 01:30 Hits: 15

Unless you’ve been living under a rock this week, you know a giant cargo ship is lodged lengthwise across the Suez Canal, blocking ships from navigating through one of the most important shipping routes in the world.

The cargo ship Ever Given has been stuck since Wednesday and everything from car parts, electronics, and livestock are stuck behind the 220,000-ton ship. Roughly 30 oil tanker ships are caught in the blockage and that has already caused oil shipping rates to nearly double this week. And if that doesn’t make you pucker, this probably will: Walter Schalka, the CEO of Brazilian-based Suzano SA, one of the world’s largest wood pulp producers, says the blockade will create a snowball effect on delivering wood pulp, an industry that was already strained. Why does that matter to you? Because wood pulp is how toilet paper is made. I’m not saying you need to go out and hoard, but beware that we may again face a toilet paper shortage.

It may take weeks to dig out the Ever Given, which ran aground and is currently being dug out with one lonely looking bulldozer. The U.S. Navy is sending a team of specialists to help assess the situation. Companies are now between a proverbial rock and a hard place, trying to decide whether to stick it out, or take the alternate route all the way around the tip of Africa.

The situation and the single bulldozer remedy have sparked a plethora of hilarious and frightening memes and tweets. Before you head out for toilet paper, let’s take a look at some of the more funny and thought-provoking responses.

First up, a spit-take worthy update to a class Austin Powers GIF.

Aurora Intel also helped clear up rampant confusion. The ship has the word “evergreen” painted on the side, but the ship is named Ever Given.

The shipping company is called EVERGREEN the ship is called EVER GIVEN. End. pic.twitter.com/dvT5TX9s9W March 26, 2021

Now, on to some of the more funny responses online.

Canada is sending its top specialist to help with #EverGiven container ship in #SuezCanalpic.twitter.com/0kFCGVBx5S March 25, 2021

Our future trade routes depending on the small crane trying to widen the #SuezCanalpic.twitter.com/K2b1YSLI0Q March 24, 2021

And a few thought-provoking tweets about how something like one ship being stuck can disrupt global supply chains overnight.

Why is everyone so fascinated with this image? Probably because it shows so bluntly a short stoppage of the Megamachine and the total unpreparedness and surprise that this could ever happen. Truly #Evergreen of late global capitalism. pic.twitter.com/AV1ujZ8f2o March 25, 2021

Did you see any hilarious or thought-provoking memes to share? Drop them in the comments—right after you run out for toilet paper.

