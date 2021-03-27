The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

News roundup: Georgia voter suppression draws blowback; state-level Republicans target abortion

Category: World Hits: 14

Friday’s news was dominated by Thursday’s move by Georgia Republicans to do everything they can to suppress the vote enough to win. And, since SB 202 specifically targets Black voters, this has to be regarded as an intentional restoration of Jim Crow for the purposes of voting at least. Continuing our years of coverage of voting rights issues, Daily Kos covered this story throughout the day:

In other news:

From the community:

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2023096

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version