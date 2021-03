Category: World Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 06:11 Hits: 9

China has announced sanctions against organizations and individuals in the United Kingdom over what Beijing called "maliciously spread lies and disinformation" over China’s treatment of its Muslim Uyghur minority.

