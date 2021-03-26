Michael Steele predicts GOP electoral catastrophe after Brian Kemp signs voter suppression bill

Category: World Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 01:33 Hits: 2

Republicans in the Georgia legislature on Thursday passed a 95-page voter suppression bill through both chambers in one day. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp then signed the legislation into law.

For analysis, MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber interviewed former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele.

"The question to reps and voters in Georgia and Arizona and elsewhere, who are taking rights away from Black people across this country in places like Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit, how do you think this ends?" he asked. "How do you think this ends? Do you think black folks will just sit by and let you get away with this?"

"Every last one of your names will go on a ballot," he noted. "Enjoy your time in office. Because you will see the power of the vote come back like a hammer. Like a hammer, for the action you have taken and the bill that was signed into law today."

"Its antithetical to everything our party has stood for in its history and it is antithetical to everything this country has stood for," he continued. "This is suppression -- bold face it. And what are you going to do about it? Watch and see. There are consequences here. Don't just think people will roll over."

