US President Joe Biden: My Plan Is To Run for Reelection

U.S. 78 years-old President Joe Biden confirmed that he would run for a second term in 2024, and he expects Vice-President Kamala Harris to be his running mate.

"Look, I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else," Biden said on March. "There's an entire generation of leaders you saw stand behind me. They are the future of this country," he added.

Several commentators interpreted the comments as an indication that Biden would make room for Kamala Harris to run for office and break the glass ceiling, becoming the first female U.S. president.

However, Biden remarked during a press conference today that Kamala Harris "is a great partner." Although he considers himself "a great respecter of fate," his plan "is to run for reelection, that’s my expectation," Biden said.

According to a poll by Rasmussen Reports, about 50 percent of Americans aren't confident that Biden's health can endure his position as President.

  

