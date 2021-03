Category: World Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 07:56 Hits: 10

China has tried to invalidate the special passport privileges granted to Hong Kong residents by the UK. Britain has rebuffed the move.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uk-defends-hong-kong-passport-rights-against-china/a-57010674?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf