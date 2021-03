Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 21:35 Hits: 0

As expected, Germany beat Iceland in their first World Cup qualifier. DW's Jonathan Harding believes that playing hours after a player tested positive for COVID-19 leaves questions about Germany's priorities.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-germany-s-covid-19-misstep/a-57006934?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf