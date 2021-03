Category: World Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 03:40 Hits: 1

Three additional French regions including the Rhone department around the city of Lyon will be put under tightened Covid-19 restrictions for four weeks, the government announced on Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210326-france-extends-covid-19-lockdown-to-three-more-areas-including-lyon-region