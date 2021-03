Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 23:57 Hits: 1

North Korea has tested a new “tactical guided projectile” with a solid-fuel engine, state media said Friday after the nuclear-armed country carried out its first substantive provocation since US President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210325-north-korea-says-latest-launch-tested-new-tactical-guided-projectile