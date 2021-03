Category: World Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 06:33 Hits: 2

Sports journalism has long been a macho citadel in a still largely sexist profession. This week the citadel was attacked on multiple fronts, with French female journalists calling out rampant discrimination and harassment in a field where “men hire men to talk about men”.

