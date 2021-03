Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 20:34 Hits: 1

Canada's Supreme Court ruled in favour of the federal government's carbon pricing policy on Thursday, upholding a central pillar of Prime Minister Justin's Trudeau's climate plan and overriding opposition from some provinces.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/climatechange/canada-s-top-court-upholds-pillar-of-trudeau-s-plan-to-fight-climate-change-14491052