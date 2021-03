Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 20:34 Hits: 1

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday expanded the ability of people to sue police for excessive force, ruling in favor of a New Mexico woman who filed a civil rights lawsuit after being shot by officers she had mistaken for carjackers.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-supreme-court-widens-ability-to-sue-police-for-excessive-force-14491046